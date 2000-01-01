The All-New Delightful Design

It took months of planning and development, after which we spend weeks fine-tuning to get it just right. We ended up with a work of art providing a visually unified product. No corners were cut, you will find new custom iconography, speed improvements and animations which make everything smoother and more responsive to your touch.

coming soon

We've gone one step further - completely rewriting our front-end to enable color customization. With this redesign we have a new theme called Freedcamp Modern Dark, but pretty soon you'll be able to switch to a lighter alternative, or even choose colors and create your own!